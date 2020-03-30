Marchelle Brown from Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. recently received the Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model. CVEC has a commitment to work through our statewide association (IAEC) and our national association (NRECA) to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of our cooperative members.
The NRECA Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) program requires attendance and demonstrated understanding of the basic competencies contained in five core courses:
—Director Duties and Liabilities
— Understanding the Electric Business
— Board Operations and Process
— Strategic Planning
— Financial Decision Making