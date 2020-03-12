Centerville’s Bradley Hall was among the award winners by the Iowa Tourism Office.
The Shoppes at Bradley Hall in Centerville was awarded an outstanding retail experience. Travel Iowa gives two awards in this category each year, one for a rural area and one for a metro area.
The awards were given at a ceremony earlier this month in Des Moines during the 2020 Iowa Tourism Conference.
The annual Iowa Tourism Conference brings together nearly 300 industry representatives from across the state to network, attend educational sessions and discuss emerging industry trends.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, plus employs 70,200 people statewide. The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa.com.