The local Salvation Army unit is beginning to solicit volunteers to ring bells at local storefronts, beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 29 and continuing through Christmas Eve.
It will be the second Christmas season for the Appanoose County Salvation Army Service Extension Unit No. 216. The bell-ringers will be posted at Walmart and Hy-Vee, with the goal to staff two-hour shifts beginning at 10 a.m. each day and continuing through 6 p.m.
Of the money raised, 90 percent stays in Appanoose County and can be used as emergency or temporary funds to help with rental assistance, utilities and other necessities. In the past year, the local Salvation Army unit has assisted 61 households with a total of $9,114.06 in support.
Beyond a call for bell ringers to man larger donation kettles at Hy-Vee and Walmart in Centerville, businesses may request small kettles to placed at their businesses to collect donations.
For more information, to volunteer or request a small kettle call Tony or Diana Angran at the Appanoose County Salvation Army Office 641-895-9596. If no one is available, leave a message and someone will return your call. If you would like to give a donation, you can mail that to Appanoose County Salvation Army SE % Solid Rock Church of God, P.O. Box 421, Centerville, IA 52544.