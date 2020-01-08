Iowa Trust and Savings Bank President and CEO, Renate Deininger announced following the annual meeting of the bank’s Board of Directors on Jan. 8, the promotion of Whitney Ballanger to Vice President of Lending.
Ballanger began her banking career with Iowa Trust in May 2014 and most recently held the position of Asst. Vice President of Lending. Whitney’s duties include consumer, real estate mortgage and agriculture lending. Additionally, Whitney supervises the loan administration staff and oversees loan compliance. Whitney is a graduate of Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Science and an emphasis in Ag Business. Whitney also successfully completed the Iowa School of Banking in 2017, receiving honors for being a top performer in her class and has completed year one of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Ag Credit School.
Whitney is a native of rural Moulton and currently resides there with her husband Aaron, six-year-old daughter Adalynn, and three-year-old son Dayden.