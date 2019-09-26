The B.V. Sodbusters met on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at Sharon Bluffs State Park.
We had a short meeting and went over activities we do throughout the year. Members need to attend at least half the meetings and participate in one community service activity in order to show at the Appanoose County Fair. Operation Santa will count as our December meeting and fairground cleanup will county as our July meeting.
We meet every fourth Sunday unless there is a holiday or activity planned. There are remainders and announcements on our Facebook page, too.
We passed around sign-up sheets for presentations and treats and drinks. A copy of the yearly schedule and presentations will be handed out at the next meeting. This year, our group is thinking about having an animal workshop for all the 4-H kids so it will help them when showing their animals at the fair.
Discussion about our Sadie Hawkins dance fundraiser on Nov. 2 at Heffron’s Barn was discussed. We went over activities, drawings and food for the dance. Members will be putting flyers out at the schools to let 4-H members know about the dance and also they are able to bring a friend even if they’re not in 4-H.
Reminder that livestock checks are in and can be picked up at the extension office and enrollment can be done anytime online for the new 4-H year. We will be going on a hay ride and the haunted house in Cincinnati for our fall activity. Next meeting will be Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. at the extension office. We will have election and installation of club officers.
Following the meeting we had a hot dog roast. Activities we did was a mummy wrap, spaghetti and marshmallow game and telling about yourself guess game.