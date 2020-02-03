The B.V. Sodbusters met on Jan. 26 at 7 at the Extension Office. The meeting was called to order by Aubreyonna McGill and roll call was answered by 12 members that night with three visitors present. The American Pledge was led by Layla Strode and minutes from last meeting were read by Cessna Stufflebeem.
Old business
Operation Santa was on Dec. 8. We bought items for two girls and a boy then bought a couple of individual gifts. Afterward, we wrapped gifts and had treats at the Extension Office.
New business
Anyone doing a cow/calf project remember the cow/calf must be weighed within three days of birth. There is a list of official weighers.
A reminder that attendance of 50% of the meetings to be able to show at the fair and to participate in one 4-H community service project.
Next Saturday, Feb. 1 will be the 4-H awards banquet. This year it will be at the Valley View Event Center in Moulton at 6 p.m. There will be a potluck meal so please bring a main dish, side dish or dessert.
Wooden photo rack workshop will be on Feb. 27.
We received a nice thank you card from the Lord’s Cupboard thanking us for the donations.
At the fair, we are doing a cakewalk Monday from 3-5 p.m. in the Exhibit Building.
At this meeting, Jacie Baker brought treats and drinks so we thanked her for that.
We heard presentations from Kasidee Micetich and Sarah Lewis. Kasidee did her presentation on a blanket she made and Sarah did her presentation on her dog.
McKinley McClure led the 4-H Pledge. Next meeting will be on Feb. 23 at 7:00 at the Extension Office.