The Friends of the Drake Public Library met Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. in the conference room at the Library.
Members shared and acted upon a full agenda. The Library’s director JeNel Barth reported on the fantastic numbers of children who participated in the summer reading program. A total of 279 youngsters enjoyed the reading and the special programs that included the Des Moines Zoo, the Star Program, the Honey Creek Outdoors and the Grout Museum Program.
A total of 53 children completed the extra incentive program that required more time and a variety of literacy activities, a “shout out” to you.
A reminder to patrons in that the Bridges program and the data baxe and Galu program are all available through the Friends.
Tyler Morgan’s author’s visit was well received about the history of the Centerville Band. Fortunately, Charlies Banks will visit the Library on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. to review and sell his book on ghost stories and his years as a teacher/coach.
Remember our after school programs for kids in art on Tuesdays, the science one is Thursdays and Kristen has Little Listeners on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Our fall fundraisers will be the bake sale set for Oct. 12 and we will have a “Coach Handbag Raffle” this fall. Lap quilts for Blank Children’s Hospital are in the making.
The fall newsletter will be arriving in your mail reviewing the wonderful activities that our community has been participating in and announcing what the Friends have planned before the end of the year. Thanks for all memberships and sponsorships. Our Library can only be as great as we support and utilize its offerings. Our next meeting will be Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Come join us if you can.