The annual reunion of descendants of E. Roy and Pearl (Long) Scott was held June 23, 2019 at Moravia Community Center with 22 attending.
George Scott returned grace, followed by a delicious co-op dinner served at noon.
Family members gave a summary of their activities since the 2018 reunion. Several updates were given on those who were unable to attend. No births or marriages were reported. Death of Paul Dicks was noted.
Marianna Bradley and Shelby Frasher will continue as secretary/treasurer. Next year's reunion is set for June 21, 2020 at Moravia Community Center with co-op dinner at noon.
Present were Buddy and Marianne Bradley, Dave, Shelley, and Brad Frasher, and Mya DeMarb, of Centerville; Sydney Dommer, of Iowa City; Luke, Danielle, KC and Cody Whitacre, of Bloomfield; George and Dolores Scott, of Yukon, Oklahoma; Gary, Nancy, Scott and Brenden McCready, of Marshalltown; Tom and Mary Sue Zaputil, of Mystic; Donald Dicks, of Mystic; Sharry McGuire and Gary Stumbo, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and Judy Guinn, of Des Moines.