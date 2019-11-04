It’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas giving. Operation Santa has kicked off another year. The Operation Santa Committee has begun planning for this year’s distribution.
Friday, Nov. 1 applications will become available for those families wishing to apply. Applications are accepted Nov. 1 through Nov. 15 of each year. They can be obtained at the SEIDA office. Only applications for households with at least one child 15 years old or younger will be accepted as Operation Santa recipients.
One of the goals of Operation Santa is to make sure every child who needs warm mittens/gloves and hats and a blanket will receive them. Donations of these items are greatly appreciated. Monetary gifts can be mailed to the following:
Operation Santa, P.O. Box 161, Centerville, IA 52544.
If you would like to start a toy drive, mitten/hat drive or blanket drive please contact Teressa Bogle and arrangements can be made for dates and pick up.
Mitten trees for the 2019 Operation Santa program will go up in the area the week of Thanksgiving. Remember to watch the Iowegian/Ad-Express for mitten tree locations.
An entire family can be “adopted” by calling the Adoption Hotline at 641-437-3450 by Nov. 15. When calling this hotline number, you will be asked to leave a voice mail message and someone from the committee will contact you with details. Adoption includes gifts for the children of a family as well as non- perishable food for Christmas Dinner.
You will find this a beneficial and rewarding way to get into the spirit of giving by becoming an anonymous Santa’s helper.
Volunteers are needed and always welcome. Anyone interested in helping with the Operation Santa Program can contact any committee member or call the phone number listed above or contacting Teressa Bogle at 641-895-1041 to coordinate schedules. Any amount of help you can give will be appreciated and needed to make the program continue to be successful.