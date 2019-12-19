President Mark McGill was presented Appanoose County’s Farm Bureau County Recognition Award at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Annual Meeting in Des Moines Dec. 3-4.
Appanoose County Farm Bureau received an outstanding designation for its 2019 programs which help further the story of agriculture to new audiences through many areas including policy development, policy implementation, communications, and strengthening the county Farm Bureau.
Also attending were Voting Delegate Dan Furlin Jr., Martha Furlin, Myra McGill, Office Assistant Barb Peterson, and Regional Manager Jeff Probasco.