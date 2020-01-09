Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Jan. 13 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, deviled eggs, bread, and peach cobbler with ice cream for dessert and milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. St. Mary’s will host this meal.
If Centerville Schools are canceled due to inclement weather, the weekly meal will not be served that evening.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.