Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere. The menu for March 16 is ham and beans, cheesy broccoli soup, cornbread, relishes and butterscotch dessert. The Centerville Lions Club will host this meal.
If Centerville Schools are canceled due to inclement weather, the weekly meal will not be served that evening.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.