The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Appanoose County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how
4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
The Appanoose County 4-H Program will be highlighting 4-H around the community in a variety of ways throughout National 4-H Week.
“I am continually amazed by the insight, creative ideas and sense of community that 4-H brings to the youth in Appanoose County,” said Courtney Chapman, County Youth Coordinator, “and my hope is that National 4-H week opens the door for more youth to benefit from this amazing program.”
This year Appanoose County is adding more project meetings in addition to some stand-alone, fun events throughout the year. 4-H members will have opportunities to try new project areas that they may not have considered before by attending one-day events hosted at the Extension Office and leave with a new project and the knowledge so they can continue to build upon that project area.
In Appanoose County, more than 275 youth and 30 volunteers from the community are currently involved in 4-H.
Learn more about 4-H at www.extention.iastate.edu/appanoose/4h or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/appanoose4h.