The Weekend Backpack Meals Program began in 2014 and supplies food to needy grade school and preschool-aged children in the Centerville Community School District. The meals are bagged monthly at the Faith United Methodist Church by church members, community volunteers, and other area community service groups. The goal is to include enough food for at least a couple of meals for children who may not otherwise have access to food over the weekend.
The meals are provided weekly starting in September and run through the end of the school year. The first year the program started about 90 meals per week were prepared. This number has increased to as many as 160 meals per week and is currently around 140 meals per week, totaling 560 meals each month. The cost per meal is currently about $1.90 per backpack, so it currently costs more than $1,000 per month to provide the meals.
The meal includes a cup of applesauce, a pudding cup, one small bag of chips, two small boxes of cereal, and two granola bars. The meals are sacked the second Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church.
Alliant had a team competition that ended on Dec. 4 to make bags for the Weekend Backpack Meals Program. The goal was to provide enough meals for a full month. In total, 586 meals were collected and were more than enough to provide a full month of meals for the program.