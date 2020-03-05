Fifteen acts have advanced to the all-state speech contest next weekend in Grinnell.
The state meet will be on March 14. Students competed at districts on Sunday, Feb. 29 to qualify.
Centerville High School students qualifying were Gabriella DePrizio (Expository Address and Prose), Haley Brummett (Storytelling and Prose), Marriah Rupalo (Storytelling and Prose), Ava Stober (Improvisational Acting and Acting), Julianna Barth (Poetry), Cassie Stevens (Review), Peyton Schmidt (Improvisational Acting), Bella Willier (Poetry), Avery Hawkins (Acting), Emily Templeton (Storytelling), Gracie McVeigh (Literary Program), Brynn Bailey (Acting), Emma VerEllen (Literary Program), and Antonia Goodwin (Radio News Announcing).
Two students, Gracie McVeigh and Ava Stober, also qualified for large group speech in the area of improvisational acting, a difficult feat. They were one of just 24 groups selected across the state from hundreds of groups that started the contest season.