Activities and family time combine for learning and fun in the Raising School Ready Readers program coming to Centerville in February and March.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is collaborating with Curious Kids to offer a series of family literacy activity nights for parents and children ages 3-6.
“We know parents with children this age often wonder how to get their child on a path to be successful in school and become a good reader,” said Joy Rouse, a Human Sciences Program Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to share this program because it helps busy parents discover simple ways to help turn everyday routines and experiences into learning opportunities for reading and writing skills.”
The Raising School Ready Readers program can help parents prepare their children to succeed in school and gain independence while having fun together as a family.
“The kids really love coming to the sessions because they play games and spend time with their parents, while parents are learning and practicing easy techniques to help their children become successful readers and writers,” says Rouse
The five weekly sessions are scheduled for Feb. 24, March 2, 9, 16, and 23. Each session will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at Curious Kids, 505 East Walsh Street, Centerville.
“We know families are busy, so our motto is come as often as you can and miss when you must. It’s still worth it even if you have to miss a session,” said Rouse.
“Join us for this fun program! Kids love the activities, parents love the information, and everyone loves the family time,” added Rouse.
There is no cost for the families. Funding for program is provided by Appanoose County Extension. Register online by Feb. 20 at http://bit.ly/rsrr15495 or contact Michelle at 641-895-7488.