OTTUMWA — From the Co-Creator of Broadway’s “The Illusionists” franchise comes an all-new Illusionary Spectacular - ABRACADABRA Live On Tour. Featuring Five World-Class Magicians/Illusionists/Escape Artists/Sleight-Of-Hand Specialists along with a supporting cast of talented Dancers/Visual Artists – not to mention Five Magnificent Macaws and Cockatoos who will appear from nowhere and fly high and low directly above the audience, ABRACADABRA promises “Thrills and Skills” in an all-ages family-friendly format.
World Champion Grand Illusionist Brett Daniels, in partnership with Legendary Rock and Broadway Promoter, Arny Granat’s Grand Slam Productions will stage magic and illusionary acts that have drawn industry raves “Magnificent!…Flawless!....A Dazzler!” – Variety. Genii Magazine said “Masterful! -Breathtaking! - A Killer Finish!” The International Conjuror’s Magazine said “The Audience Gasped!” and “Just When You Think You’ve Seen It All…” The Philadelphia Daily News lauded “The Entire Family Will Be Charmed!”
Audiences will witness Five “The Best of the Best” Magicians together onstage presenting the Latest and Greatest Magic and Illusion as well as several New World-Premiere Illusion Acts Never Before Seen On Any Stage Anywhere On Earth!
A few lucky youngsters will be invited onstage to join in the Magic and the Fun – but “Watch Out!” – as we all enjoy the surprises! Remember that Magic is just for the fun of it, so come along – and have some fun with us!
Tickets for ABRACADABRA Live on TOUR!! go ON SALE Friday, August 16th at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bridge View Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) or online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.