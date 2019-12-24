A post office for all seasons

Somewhere in Centerville, a Keurig coffee maker has yet to release the first black kick of caffeine. The first digital alarm clock has yet to harass its first victim from sleep. The stores and restaurants on the world’s largest square are hours from stirring.
But only a block away, 16 employees of the United States Post Office are in the middle of their busiest week of the year: the week before Christmas.
The large, brightly-lit space between the front customer lobby and the rear outside loading dock is where the sorting, scanning, stacking, and stamping of parcels and packages due out on this day’s routes occurs.
The ceiling of the large space has the industrial look of an exposed suspension grid with aluminum wires and metal clips. Rows of orange ductwork run parallel with long fluorescent light tubes from one end of the room to the other. A lucent light dissipates over stacks of blue tote bins, heavy-duty orange plastic hampers, and a platform cart in the corner, showing heavy use as only small yellow chips of original paint remain on its handle.
Along the perimeter’s beige walls are free-standing sorting cases. Standing eight feet tall each metal cabinet is a frame to dozens of cubby squares. The Islands of corrugated boxes held together with heavy-duty cling wrap are wheeled in from the outside dock. Sorting that day’s flats for his rural route is the post office’s most-senior employee Jeff Johnston. Beginning at age 19 in 1995, Johnston will soon celebrate his 25th anniversary,
“We have homemade cinnamon rolls over here!” a voice rises over the sounds of a DSS scanner shouting out route numbers, several varying tones of beeps, and a low murmur of people greeting each other.
“Scott’s stepdad made them and they are really good,” said postmaster Annette Kane. “They’re all wrapped up. Take one with you.”
‘I have hardware in my leg’
Serpentining between the neat stacks of blue totes, parked two-wheelers, and islands of those coagulated boxes with the A to Z yellow smile is the distribution and window clerk Carrie Bratz. Holding a pile of misshapen folders and United States Postal Service mailers Bratz pauses in front of RCA (Rural Carrier Associate) Mark Hoffman, “I know I make your day when I give you these,” sarcastically laughs Bratz.
Hoffman smiling back, “Oh, it’s not so bad, you just have one for me today.” Understanding the extra effort that one parcel bears with it, both postal employees with very different functions exchange a knowing expression of recognition.
“He’ll have to get a signature for that,” explains Bratz. “He’ll have to stop and get out and walk up to the house for them to sign. It’s an accountable item which is anything that requires a signature. Like certified mail, registered mail, and gas cards. So I scan the accountable mail each morning and then I deliver them to the carrier whose route they go on.”
Bratz hasn’t always worked on the inside. Of her 15 years with the post office, 11 were as a mail carrier in Centerville.
“When you’re used to being outside, it’s hard to be inside,” she said. “The part I miss the most is seeing the people on my route. For example, a sweet lady on North Park, Miss Betty, would make me treats throughout the year. But I broke my foot and now I have hardware in my leg. I’ve been inside as a clerk for the past four years.”
The gang of 16 was spread out and using every foot of the large mail sorting room inside of Centerville’s 42-year-old Post Office. Working independently toward the same assigned goal, as a team.
“I put the trays of the pre-sorted letter mail that came in during the night from Des Moines on carts in the correct order for the routes,” explains Bratz.
A few feet to her left was another clerk who was sorting magazines and large envelopes, or flats.
So far the predawn group was executing their jobs much like a professional sports team. Everyone was trained for the position they had been written in the lineup for. It was a room full of pros. Then like a bunch of inebriated foul balls there sat a tray of mail with an attitude: The hold-outs!
“Hold-out mail has to be sorted by hand,” explains Bratz. “It’s kind of the problem mail. The mail with a change of address, an incorrect address, no address, return to sender. Something is wrong with it and can’t be delivered as-is.”
The 15-year-veteran was holding a small stash of mail banded together with a rubber band. The top envelope’s address was written in an extremely shaken penmanship. The only clue of who the letter was meant for was a barely legible name. No street, no city, no state, no zip code. Remarkably during the busiest day of the busiest week of the year, Bratz stopped what she was doing, spent some minutes investigating and determined who the letter was meant for.
“I think it’s from a lady’s mother who used to be on my route.”
A compassionate moment between two local employees working in a federal system that will largely go unnoticed, except for the lady who will now receive the letter from her elderly mother.
As Bratz surveys the morning’s activity winding down she summarizes, “Once all the mail is sorted and organized on trays for each carrier’s routes we need to distribute the mail for the post office boxes. The empty equipment we used in the sorting room needs to be taken back out of the sorting room and put in their appropriate carts on the dock. Then usually it’s 8:45 a.m. and time to open the lobby and for me to work the counter in front.”
“Good Morning Carrie,” Doug Finch said smiling over his shoulder. Finch was pushing forward one of those platform carts with the yellow worn off the top steel handle. Mail carrier Finch had loaded the cart’s massive five-foot deck as if Ripley’s Believe It Or Not was about to authenticate a new world’s record. A postal Janga game of brown boxes, white parcels, and yellow mailers.
Doug ‘Like the State Bird’ Finch
Finch continued, popping open and then through the thick rubberized double swinging doors that lead to the outside loading dock. With all the strategy of a gardener mapping his garden Finch picked up each box, parcel, and package off the platform cart and planted it in just the right spot on the floor of his LLV (Long Life Vehicle), those iconic mail delivery vehicles that everyone would like to own.
Back through the loading dock’s thick rubberized swinging doors Finch carefully picks up a steel tray holding two long rows of neatly sorted envelopes. Among the white envelopes were Christmas cards jumping in jackets of every color: reds, greens, yellows, and blues.
As if the added volume of Christmas related mailings weren’t already bothering a complicated job, Finch and the other 11 carriers would also have to contend with all the aggressive political campaign propaganda. Establishing the skyline in those long rows of paper envelopes were tall Daily Iowegian newspapers and taller yet were the white, blue, and red priority mail envelopes, slick campaign ads, and two glossy postcards from Aruba wishing the recipients Happy Hanukkah.
Ten minutes later, on the rawest morning of the winter, Finch exited the LLV, “The heater doesn’t work, like most heaters when you need them.”
Finch smiled with his trademark observational humor. Already the mail carrier could feel the pre-Christmas morning’s icy fingers wrap him in a shawl woven from the snow itself. Fourteen degrees would stalk Finch over the following seven hours of distributing mail.
“I remember the coldest day was a blizzard,” he said. “It was like 30 [degrees] below [zero], but I had a lot of stuff on. It’s about being comfortable and being dressed right.”
On a freezing day like today, Postmaster Annette Kane may hear appreciation from a few of the 525 homes and businesses for the impossible job Finch performs — and performs at a high-level handing over 1,500 pieces of mail and 217 scanned items. But she’ll also get a call from the resident on Cross Street who mistakingly received a postcard from Aruba. The postcard illustrating the scene of an Aruban cliff diver wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah had stuck to a “FEEL THE BERN” flyer. The angry resident was offended and made sure everyone felt the burn.
The mailman is reaching his stride, Finch’s boots continue to punch through the snow’s top crust: Left-Right, Left-Right. Almost every address on Finch’s route and every other mail carrier’s route appreciates the job postal workers do. That still leaves a percentage who will complain about incidentals while never shoveling a walk, neglecting a yard full of trip hazards or leaving a rural mailbox obstructed.
“I’ve always said that I wish everyone could shadow a carrier and see what their job is like,” says Postmaster Kane.
Left-Right, Left-Right. Bare trees are silhouetted like ballet dancers against the opaque sun.
“I don’t think people send Christmas cards like they used to. I’ve noticed an increase in packages for sure but not what you would think with cards and letters,” Finch’s theory of fingers on keypads replacing tongues on envelopes begins. “I keep telling everyone, just wait until they charge you for all the social media. You know, like Face Timing, Skype, and texting. Television was free once, now look!”
One of Finch’s customer’s on West Prairie, Freedom Baker, says, “Doug is one of my favorite people.”
Debbie Brewer, another customer on the veteran mailman’s route contributes, “I live on 11th Street. I remember we first chatted when Doug needed a bandaid. I’ll put water in a cooler for him on hot days. Doug always has a smile, he’s just a very friendly guy. I’ve never heard him complain, he’s always positive.”
Finch, the popular mail carrier’s voice is deep and honest: “I applied 11-years ago with the postal service because I needed work.”
Chuckling at the obvious answer to the silly question, “Not really, I was just interested in getting work. I’m a workaholic. I begin my days at 5:45, I can’t help myself. I spent 20-years in construction, mostly drywall. When I moved to Centerville in 2000 from Iowa City, I had big dreams of starting my own drywall company. So, I gave it a go for two years before I had to close it for lack of business.”
“I’ve always said before I’m done,” Finch continued, “I’ll have had five jobs in my life: I’m cornfed because I was born and raised on a farm in Sigourney, I’m military-trained because of seven-years in the Army, I’m construction-refined because of 20 years drywalling, and now I’m working on becoming post-office-polished, and when I’m all done I’ll be restaurant-retired.‘The best employes are right here’
“One thing that no one will ever change my mind about is that I have the best employees,” Postmaster Kane said. “I’m being serious when I say I have the best employees. I’ve been around many other employees, but the best is right here in Centerville.”
And with that, Centerville’s 58-year-old Postmaster recently double-downed speaking to the talents of not only her local mail carriers and clerks, but also the managers of the other five — soon to be six — post offices under her purview in Appanoose County: Mystic, Seymour, Exline, Promise City and Plano, and Cincinnati this coming January.
Although Kane would rather talk about the accomplishments of her employees, the postmaster is living the career of her dreams
”When I was growing up I would think that to carry mail someday would be the best job you could have,” she said. “I always thought to carry mail looked like fun.”
She worked at Cargill in their accounting department, using a degree she obtained from Iowa State University.
”Then one day, I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to take the step. I’m going to take the chance!’ I mean the only thing I would have left Cargill for was the chance to carry mail,” Kane said. “But when I applied, I was told that I may get only 10 hours a week.”
Shaking her head recalling the risky decision to leave a secure position with insurance and benefits for a 10-hour per week part-time job at age 37, Kane explains, “In 1997, I began my Centerville Post Office career training in the clerk window. Then I worked for three months as a clerk but of course, I still wanted to carry mail. Finally, a mail route opened up and I was able to transfer to the carrier side. I carried mail for 11 years. I couldn’t believe I would be paid to work and exercise outside, because that’s who I am! Then I was promoted into supervision and from there into the postmaster.”
”We seriously have the best employees around,” Kane continued. “We work as a team. We help each other out. We care about each other. They are humble, honest, reliable, and committed.”
Momentarily pausing for context Kane continues, “Look, these carriers and clerks here have great attitudes, they have a good work ethic and they all want to do a good job. They care about their customers.”
Such is the life and times of a professional mail carrier. Still, at this late date in history, delivering cards and letters with a pen to paper personally, rather than passwords to pretend profiles.
Bratz, Finch, and Kane are modern-day centurions of the human experience. Forwarding on our documents of who we are and will always be.
After a long day of delivering mail on the city’s Southside, Finch was happy to be home. He tossed his post office-issued-coat on a chair. Ruth, his wife was happy to see her husband, greeting him with a cup of coffee from her early Christmas present: a new Keurig coffee maker.
Sitting for a minute before moving on to his evening’s projects, Ruth has warned her husband, now 60, to not work so hard but Doug has always considered himself a workaholic. Flipping through the day’s mail he hesitates. Turning the colorful postcard over and then back again, Doug looks up hoping to see his wife still in the room: “Hey Ruth Ann! How about a vacation in Aruba this winter?”