"I was born 100 years ago, last week on a Sunday at 4 in the afternoon," explains Centerville’s Virginia Padovan. "I was raised in Numa with my three sisters: Mary, Edna, and Jean. My dad, John, was a coal miner and my mother stayed at home for us girls and was a housewife."
Padovan’s corner house on West State Street has been in the family for 75 years. In 1945 Virginia was a 25-year-old high school teacher in Burlington when the rest of her family moved from Numa into the Victorian-era house.
Like a character from the pages of the Reader’s Digest’s "My Most Unforgettable Character," Centerville’s most recent centenarian opened the metal porch screen door with the black script "P" and walked onto the wrap-around porch. Her gait has retained the measured strides of the athletic she was.
Sitting down on the porch’s concrete steps warmed by the spring’s high sun, Padovan recently talked about life, friends, basketball, cigarettes, and her advice to young people.
Who is Virginia Padovan?
Looking out over her freshly mowed front yard, the bouquet of cut grass still wafted in the noon air.
Padovan thought for a minute, then repeated the question: "Who is Virginia Padovan? Well, I always wanted to be a teacher. I’ve done that and nearly everything else I have wanted to do."
Padovan was raised in Numa before going to college at Iowa University. She earned her BA degree in Business in 1941 and an MA in business in 1946. She then went to Northwestern University and got her MA in Counseling.
"I was 21 years old when I taught and coached girl’s basketball for two years in Alden. I enjoyed doing everything that they ask teachers to do and all the extracurriculars."
Padovan thought, "Then I moved to Burlington and taught 33 or 34 more years until I retired. I taught business subjects — typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, and law. But then I also became a counselor for the last 25 years, a long time."
Padovan stayed in Burlington for the rest of her career except for one year in 1952 when she taught in Nuremberg, Germany, at the U.S. Army School.
"I took a leave from teaching in Burlington for one year and taught in Germany. Two of my sisters were with me and we traveled all over Europe the summer before coming back."
"I have enjoyed my life. My life has been very good, lots of variety, lots of traveling — Japan, China, Europe, just all over" said Padovan.
In 1986, the Numa native retired from teaching in Burlington and eventually returned to Appanoose County.
After Virginia Padovan retired as an educator and no longer cashed checks as a professional instructor she volunteered her knowledge for free. For the past two decades, Padovan has been a go-to name throughout the city for civic projects such as the water board, the library board, the historical commission, the Rathbun Bird Club, the local YMCA board, and several others.
In her 90s, Padovan was still volunteering and outperforming others half her age on a wide variety of community boards, fundraisers, and commissions.
"There’s one of us that really stands out: Virginia Padovan," observed Linda Howard, a Historic Preservation Committee member. "She worked tirelessly before, during and after every event. Virginia would walk around the Square selling tickets on the Tuesday before the Thursday Drive-thrus."
Padovan, proud of her adopted home, remarked, "I’ve been totally involved in Centerville’s activities with all the different committees. We have done a lot for Centerville; I think. I enjoyed every minute, it’s just been spectacular; The things we have done for the city."
"I like to see our community grow. It’s Centerville, you know! I like to see it growing."
Padovan knows where her philanthropist personality comes from.
"I’ve taken after my dad my entire life," she said. "They used to call my dad Red because of his red hair. He was Italian, he came from way up in Northern Italy. Can you imagine a red-haired Italian? So I got my red hair from dad. They used to call me Red too."
Padovan continued, "My dad was the mayor of Numa and growing up I saw that he liked to be involved in so many things that helped the town, our church, and people. I think that’s why I have served on so many committees and boards in Centerville and have sold so many tickets to this dinner and that dinner."
Centerville has shown appreciation by honoring Padovan as the citizen of the month in June 2013.
Also in 2013, Padovan was presented with the Cline Medal, recognizing the citizen who had invested a great deal in the betterment of Appanoose County.
And in 2017 Centerville honored Padovan as the 69th annual Pancake Day Parade Marshall. "I was honored to be asked, but at first I thought other people were more deserving. It’s very important to support things like Pancake Day. The town and it’s people’s individual lives are what they make them," a humble Padovan said in 2017.
'I could make a free throw today'
Overhead a silent jet lays out a thin smoky white contrail against the soft blue sky. 100-year-old Virginia Padovan, sitting like a teenager on her front porch steps in a black sweatshirt and pants, pulled her long legs into her body, "Oh! I like that question! What is something about me that my friends may not know?"
"Well, let me see," wondered Padovan in a voice vibrantly playful. "You know what? I feel like I could make a free throw or two right now. Today! Well, I made nine free throws against Centerville one day. I mean, Centerville knocked us completely out of that game, but I made nine out of eleven free throws! Those are things you remember, you know."
Now more reflective Padovan began, "My sisters and I grew up in Numa and that’s where I went to school. I played forward for the Numa High School’s girls basketball team. I lived and breathed basketball all during my high school days. Numa had a good little team. The only game we would ever lose would be to Centerville."
"Then after high school, I played basketball at the University of Iowa. The teams we played against were different back then. We played teams like Iowa Weslyn and Galesburg, Illinois."
Before leaving the business of basketball, Padovan wanted to make one more observation about free throws, "I can not imagine how anyone can miss a free throw. I mean, standing up there with all that time? But it seems like today they miss an awful lot of free throws. If a person is in the correct position, then they should be able to make free throws."
'Never smoke cigarettes'
Padovan’s attention was distracted as she looked to her neighbor’s house, several feet to her right. A lady in a black leather coat was bent over pulling weeds along the house’s concrete foundation. "Oh, that’s Dianne Senior!" remarked Padovan with enthusiasm. "Dianne is a great friend of mine. She’s terrific. She’s one reason why I think I can stay in my home. If there is an emergency, Dianne will be close. I appreciate everything she does for me."
Touching the novel coronavirus mask hanging from her neck, Padovan continued, "Dianne and I wear our masks. If she comes over, we are very careful and we wear our masks. I remember polio way back when. We had to be very careful then, too."
As she wrapped up a celebration last week of her 100th birthday, Padovan's advice to local youth is to focus on education, be involved, be honest and respect people among others.
"Well, I would suggest for them to get a good education. Be active in the community, do more than what’s expected of you. Become involved with many activities, sports or what have you," said Padovan.
"Try to have a lot of friends and if you do, be honest and be true to your friends. I’ve found if I respect people they will treat me with respect. Like people, if you do, you will want to help them by getting involved in the many activities in town."
"I believe in God and everything we must do to live a good life. My dad was catholic, but Numa didn’t have a catholic church. So we always went to the Numa Christian Church. Every Sunday morning we went to church."
"I remember Sunday evening prayer services; I used to be in charge of those. I played piano before the services and for the choir. Oh, I wasn’t a very good piano player like some are but I still enjoy plucking on the piano here at home."
"You know, it’s funny that we are talking about this. Those days came back to me the other day. I still remember that time."
"Never smoke cigarettes. No, no! I smoked a cigarette once. Us teachers in Burlington would often have picnics on Wednesday nights after school. Yes, one evening I tried a cigarette and I said, 'Oh no, no.' I never had another one," chuckled Padovan.
'I do what I can do'
"What are my days like now?" Padovan repeated the question, but more as a statement. "Well, I get up rather late now, which is great for me. I have had to get up early all my life teaching school. I’m awake, I just don’t need to get up until I want too. ... I appreciate the fact I can sleep in. I just loaf around. I do what I have to do and enjoy my day."
"I read, I don’t watch a lot of TV, never have. I’m definitely interested in the political field. My dad was a staunch Republican. He worked for the Republican party, and I do too. I do what I can do. Some of my relatives are most definitely not Republican," as Padovan laughs, "but that’s OK, too. To each his own."
"I try to read the Bible every day. I pray that I’m with God. I pray that I will meet all my family again. I just pray that all of us are together and enjoy Heaven as we did together in life."
"I plan on seeing my family in Heaven. We’ll all be together, my three sisters. I lost my youngest sister who has a family in California; they are so good to me."
"Oh before you go, guess how many birthday cards I got? I got 89 birthday cards! If this will be in the paper, be sure and tell all my friends I said thank you. I want each and everyone to know I appreciated each birthday card.
"Oh, my life has just been very fulfilling. I have certainly enjoyed my life."
In the introduction to the Reader’s Digest’s "Most Unforgettable Characters," the editors write of one common attribute among the stories. All the characters possess the skill of that most difficult of pursuits, the art of living.
That’s certainly the most prominent characteristic of Centerville’s most unforgettable character. Virginia Padovan just completed her 100th year on this earth perfecting the "art of living."