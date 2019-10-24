Local Halloween events begin this weekend and continue until Beggar’s Night on Oct. 31. Below is a listing of area events reported to the Daily Iowegian:
Sat., Oct. 26
Howl-oween craft beer festival from 6-10 p.m. at the Old Thomas Funeral Home. Costume contests for humans and dogs, featuring pulled pork sandwiches and a live DJ. Bring lawn chairs. Organized by the Furever Friends Rescue of Appanoose County.
The Moulton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Halloween Soup Supper and Poker Hayride. The Soup Supper will serve from 5-7 p.m. at T&L. The Poker Hayride departs the store at 7 p.m. with five stops. All money will fund the 2020 Jamboree and Haunted House.
The Haunted History Tour will feature daylight and luminary tours at Oakland Cemetery. The daylight tour begins at 3 p.m. and the luminary tour begins at 6:30 p.m. It starts at the east side of the cemetery. Park on the west side of the bridge. There is a cost for the walk.
The Centerville Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh will hold an indoor kids Halloween party, featuring themed activities for kids of all ages, such as coloring, cookie decorating and mini pumpkin decorating.
The Seymour Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is hosting the Halloween Hustle 5K, beginning at the Seymour Fire Station. Pre-registration deadline has passed but runners can register on race day at 9 a.m. The 5K will begin at 10 a.m.
Sun., Oct. 27
Trick or Trunk Halloween Party — From 6-7 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church parking lot. A safe and supervised environment for children up to 12 years. Parents must attend with child.
Thurs., Oct. 31
Centerville Square Trick or Treating — From 5-6 p.m. on the historic Centerville square.
City of Cincinnati — Beggar’s Night, 6-8 p.m. The fire department will be handing out candy at the fire station.
City of Centerville — Beggar’s Night, 6-8 p.m.
City of Moravia — Beggar’s Night, 6-8 p.m.
Long-Term Care Trick or Treat Night — From 6-7 p.m. at the long-term care unit at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. Trunk or treat by other departments in the parking lot at the same time.
Care Initiatives Trick or Treating — From 6-7 p.m. at Centerville Speciality Care nursing home.