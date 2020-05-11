The induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was recently completed digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 27 students from Centerville High School were named to the prestigious group. They are Julianna Barth, Levi DeVries, Kyla Moore, Brynn Bailey, Allie Belloma, Owen Byl, Allison Casteel, Brooke Cossolotto, Natalie Craver, Abby Drew, Olivia Furlin, Caura Halverson, Anni Harris, Maddie Kirkland, Grace Knight, Kenny Lawson, Annika Lechtenberg, Emily Mikels, Tyler Morrison, Kyler Pettibone, Owen Sinnott, Jobie Smith, Mickey Stephens, Ava Stober, Emily Templeton, Emma VerEllen, and Emma Zintz.