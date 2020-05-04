As I write this article for May, I thought we would be getting out a little more. But with the governor’s recommendation to stay home at least until May 30, I am cancelling the May Birthday Co-op. I hope we can get together in June. If we are able to share another evening meal it will be on June 18 at 5 p.m.
Currently, the meal site is only preparing meals for delivery or pick up.
Also, trying to keep everyone safe, the band “JustUs” will not have any Friday night concerts through May. They hope to begin again in June.
I have cancelled the Canada Trip scheduled for the month of June. Maybe we can travel there safely next year.
I have also decided to cancel the trip to Meskwaki Casino in Tama for June.
For now I am not at the building on Wednesday mornings. I will be back to my regular schedule as soon as we are all given the OK to return to our normal activities. Thanks for your patience.