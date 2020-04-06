On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held firm her position against declaring a statewide mandated shelter-in-place order. Though state officials continue to request citizens only venture out of their homes when necessary.
The Iowa Board of Medicine last week voted to submit a letter to Reynolds supporting a shelter-in-place order to help the state prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus and has prompted a worldwide pandemic.
"While your proclamations to date have certainly been critical and necessary steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19, we believe more can be done to 'flatten the curve,'" read the board's letter to Reynolds.
Efforts to "flatten the curve" speak to reducing daily new case numbers to try to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by a rapid increase in patients.
Reynolds has said, in effect, her various orders mimic the stay-at-home orders issued by most other governors in the country.
"I have said, ‘Stay home,’" Reynolds said. "I have ordered that you can’t gather in groups larger than 10. We are going to hold Iowans accountable with what I have ordered. … We have taken a very targeted and incremental approach, we have expanded as necessary."
Reynolds said that 80 percent of Iowa's workforce are employed by essential businesses.
Iowa joins North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Arkansas in the list of states that currently have no shelter-in-place orders, either statewide or by individual jurisdictions.
Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina have such orders in certain areas of the states.
The rest of the country — some 311 million people — are under orders to stay home.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa now move close to four-figures. The governor's office on Monday said there were 78 additional new cases, for a total of 946. With three new deaths reported Monday, there have now been 22 deaths confirmed to be related to COVID-19.
COVID-19 is minor in more than 80% of cases, with some patients being entirely asymptomatic. Symptoms are similar to a cold or flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. In Iowa, 63% of confirmed cases have not required hospitalization.
However, COVID-19 can become more problematic, causing severe respiratory issues that can be life-threatening or require hospital care.
Reynolds signed a new proclamation expanding her orders for businesses to close until April 30. Beginning April 7, the following are ordered closed:
— malls;
— tobacco or vaping stores;
— toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie or adult entertainment stores;
— social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses;
— Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks;
— museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos;
— race tracks and speedways;
— roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks;
— outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children's play centers;
— and campgrounds.
Reynolds will also prohibit door-to-door sales. Prior orders issued by Reynolds will remain.
Whether Iowans, and specifically Appanoose County residents, are getting the message is unclear.
The Centerville Police Department last week implored the public to limit travel to only essential needs. Trips to the store should be limited to one person per household, as well, officials said.
"We're asking everybody to stay home," said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. "Leave your home only for essentials like groceries or trips to the pharmacy. If you do need to leave your home, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet from others."
According to a social distancing scoreboard which analyzes cell phone location data, Appanoose County has received a failing grade for its adherence to social distancing, or lack thereof.
The data was released by Unacast, a location data company.
Movement, based on cell phone location, has decreased since the state began battling the spread of the COVID-19 disease in early March, however, not to the level seen in other counties.
There has been less than a 55% decrease in non-essential travel and the distance traveled in the county has decreased by less than 25%, according to data from Unacast.
Dallas County received the best grade in the state at a B-minus. Residents of that county have reduced distance traveled by between 40-55% and have decreased non-essential visits by 65-70%.