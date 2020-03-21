KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Health officials in Adair County announced Saturday there is a confirmed case of the new coronavirus.
The Adair County Health Department said the case is travel related. The individual first had exposure while they were in Chicago, officials said in a press release. The individual traveled in a vehicle back to Kirksville. On the ride, they began feeling ill and immediately went under self-quarantine once they arrived back in Kirksville.
Public officials in the county believe the risk of community spread from this patient is minimal, but members from the office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating any potential contacts with other individuals.