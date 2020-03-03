As area manufacturers continue to pump millions of dollars into sophisticated machines used in their facilities, they struggle to find the workforce that can maintain them. A new program at Indian Hills Community College is hoping to help address that.
Industrial maintenance technicians are hard to come by, area manufacturing leaders have said. The college says it’s one of the top positions they hear about from their area economic partners.
Thus, the college is launching a new industrial maintenance career pipeline at its Centerville campus. The program will largely be targeted toward the Rathbun Area Career Academy, which offers high school students in Centerville and the surrounding region access to college-level courses.
The program is being funded through local money and state grant funding. Local employers contributed about $55,000 and the state granted $50,000 through their Employer Innovation Fund.
The funding will purchase Amatrol trainers for a new industrial maintenance lab on the Centerville campus. The college is currently searching for an instructor to lead the program.
Juniors and seniors in high school would earn a certificate as an industrial maintenance technician. At the completion of the program, they would be halfway to an Associate of Applied Science Degree in industrial maintenance if they choose to continue.
What’s an industrial technician? It’s like a doctor for machines, Lee Container’s Tony Paul said.
“This industrial maintenance degree, to me, is kind of like going to school to be a doctor of machinery,” he said. Technicians can levitate toward specialties, as well, like electronics or as fabricators.
The need in the immediate area is significant, leaders from manufacturing facilities in Centerville and Corydon told area educators at a roundtable in early February.
Factory leaders said pay for those who go through the program could start at about $16.50 per hour and scale-up based on education, skill and experience into the $25 per hour range, and even into the low $30 per hour range.
Positions are available at several local industries, including East Penn Manufacturing in Corydon and Well Vehicle Electronics, Lee Container, C&C Machining Amcor and Southern Iowa Heating and Cooling in Centerville, and more.
In March the program is expected to be shown off to potential students invited by area high schools.
Classes could be available to those already out of high school, college officials said, as well. They give priority, however, to juniors and seniors before filling the classes out.
In the spring, local employers will have the opportunity to send employees through some classes offered by the program to gain additional training prior to the start of the Rathbun Area Career Academy industrial maintenance program. High schools participating in the academy include Centerville, Albia, Davis County, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour and Wayne.
The program could also serve underemployed individuals in the area seeking to learn more skills.
Manufacturing companies are struggling to fill current openings, let alone the potential openings available going forward.
East Penn Manufacturing in Corydon is looking to hire between 250-300 employees as they expand operations at the battery manufacturer. Of those, a few dozen would ultimately be industrial maintenance technicians.
An East Penn representative at February’s roundtable with area educators, said his company expects to higher technicians in groups over the next few years to allow resources to train each group effectively.
C&C Machining said they have current openings for between 1-3 technicians. At Amcor (formerly Bemis) there are two openings and Lee Container has openings too.
Many of the partners are expanding. At Lee Container, the facility is hoping to use automation to open up more possibilities at their Centerville factory, which makes containers to supply to multiple different companies.
“One of our goals is to try to fully automate a line, but we just don’t have the manpower to do it,” Paul said. “If we can staff up in the technical department then I think that would be a plus. I don’t think that would result in the loss of any jobs; it would just allow us to do other things with the people that we have.”
The Appanoose County region presents positives for companies like Amcor. Compared to other facilities across the United States and the world, their Centerville factory touts a cheaper cost of living for its employees.
And the company is looking to expand in areas like Centerville.
“We have a $5 million new machine set to install next month,” Amcor maintenance manager Mark Becker said. “So, they’re putting money into our plant, we just need to get the people in the plant to work.”
Another local business sees an opportunity to expand if students come to him with skillsets learned through the new program.
Southern Iowa Heating and Cooling, a business that started recently as two guys and a truck has been expanding rapidly. They offer repair and installations of heating and cooling systems, and recently started a plumbing division.
Owner Jesse Fagen said the company is up to 18 employees. He helped support the program as a way to help try to keep kids local.
The opportunities are here, [but] we need to keep the kids here,” Fagen said. “The people are here. ... If we can keep kids here, get them educated here, we can just grow our own community and get back to more of a local economy that’s better for everybody. It’s a win-win.”
The struggle still returns to marketing the program, officials from Indian Hills told area high school educators.
“We’ve had a hard time describing what an industrial maintenance technician does,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness at Indian Hills. “There’s not an understanding.”
The college is currently working on a video to help explain the program. They’re hosting a day for high school students potentially interested in the program. They’ve also produced, or will be producing, various handouts to describe the program.
Indian Hills offers a similar program through its Ottumwa campus, but officials identified the need to place it on the Centerville campus as well so local schools and manufacturers could get better use of it.
The Rathbun Area Career Academy offers multiple tracks beyond the new industrial maintenance track, including health sciences, sustainable agriculture, and construction technology.
As part of the program, junior and senior high school students get hands-on instruction and access at no tuition cost and receive college credits. Students who take concurrent enrollment classes while in high school also qualify for a $1,000 scholarship at Indian Hills.