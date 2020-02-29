Howar Middle School is leading the school district when it comes to “keeping up with the times.”
In addition to the traditional textbook, students are now carrying Chromebooks under their arms from classroom to classroom. Students “check out” a Chromebook at the beginning of the school day, where they are integrated into classroom learning and engagement.
“There are different ways they’re being used in class. They’re kind of like a fork,” says Howar Middle School Principal Karen Swanson. “You don’t use a fork for everything that you eat. There are some days that a class may use their Chromebook, and there are some days where it’s not necessarily the right tool to use.”
This is the first year the school began using 1:1 Chromebooks. Students submit their assignments through Google Classroom, and teachers use different Google applications and learning tools to incorporate the technology in their lesson plans. G Suite applications include Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, and many others.
Chromebook use largely depends on the subject, the teacher’s lesson plan and their comfort level with the new technology. Seventh grade math teacher Amanda White says she integrates different learning applications in her lesson plan, but it’s still a process of trial-and-error.
White says she’s still testing different programs, like Go Formative. Rather than having students watch a slideshow of different math problems, they have access to each problem on their Chromebook. The application then translates the students’ work onto a large screen for the entire classroom to see.
“They have time to solve a math problem knowing that everyone will get to see their work to compare,” says White. “In that aspect, I think they’re more involved in the lesson. But, like everything, there are some days that it doesn’t work as well, and we use pencil and paper instead. We’re still learning.”
Go Formative allows teachers like White to view student responses as they work in order to gauge their learning progress. This application is helpful when determining future lesson plans, says White.
Most teachers have evolved from the traditional lecture/homework structure, which usually requires take-home assignments, says White. Now, the new technology has made it easier for teachers to actively engage their students during class, creating less homework.
“We’ve never really had an instance in my classroom where students would need it [Chromebook] at home,” says White.
At the end of the day, students check their Chromebooks back in and charge them for the following day. Swanson says keeping the Chromebooks at school creates less liability, which is something she says some parents were initially concerned about.
“Our parents feel more comfortable about how we rolled this out, because Chromebooks are staying at school,” says Swanson. “That’s not to say that we wouldn’t get to the point where students can check them out and take them home, but that’s not how we wanted to set up our first year.”
As long as students have a personal computer and internet access at home, they can sign in to Google Classroom and complete/turn in assignments. Swanson says this is helpful for students who may be out sick or are behind on assignments.
Further, Swanson says the school was conscientious about students who may not have access to the internet at home. Therefore, any required homework can be done with the traditional textbook, pencil and paper.
In addition to Go Formative, Go Guardian is a helpful software tool for teachers to monitor their students’ internet use. Teachers can see each students’ screen on their own computer, which is helpful to ensure they are continuously on-task and avoiding distractions, such as online games and shopping.
Cameron Oehler, the Centerville School District’s technology coordinator, has the ability to block specific websites. Go Guardian also flags teachers and Oehler if the software detects “bad behavior” and can analyze trends of visited sites.
“Even with our technology that we allow them to have, they can be distracted learners,” says Swanson. “So, we’re trying to be very conscientious about how we’re using it, why we’re using it, and then making sure we’re helping them [students] to make good decisions.”
Overall, the use of Chromebooks has made staff “more intentional” in order to make students active learners rather than passive learners, Swanson says.
“The research does tell us that if we give technology to a kiddo, they actually become more passive in what they do unless we are intentional about what the goal is with learning,” says Swanson.
The school slowly evolved from two stationary labs in 2017 to two Chromebooks per grade level, or six total, in 2018. Now, each student has their own Chromebook, which is estimated at 320.
“There are so many different pieces and new things that can be integrated into the curriculum,” says Swanson. “It’s a very positive thing, but it can be overwhelming when you are trying to keep up with other school districts.”
Digital Citizenship is part of the school’s 21st-century curriculum, which teaches students the benefits and downfalls of social media and how technology can impact their day-to-day lives.
Swanson says Lakeview Elementary has slowly integrated Digital Citizenship and Chromebooks into their curriculum as well. Students at Centerville High School have access to Chromebooks, but the school is not considered 1:1.
Teachers are also learning alongside their students as a result of the new curriculum. Mekca Wallace-Spurgin, Centerville School District’s technology director, educates teachers on when and how to use technology in the classroom.
“Tech-Mex Tuesdays” is a professional development meeting for teachers, where Wallace-Spurgin shows educators how to use specific applications/software programs appropriately and keeps them up-to-date on classroom technology.
Technological advancement has also transformed the school’s former library into an interactive classroom known as “The Hill.” Students are actively learning with different technology, such as green screens and other hands-on devices. The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, formerly the Iowa Test of Basic Skills, will also be taken online this year.
“I think we still have a lot of room to grow, but I think we’re moving in the right direction and we’re more intentional in what we’re doing,” says White.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever hit our peak,” says Swanson. “I think that as things evolve, we have to try to stay on our best game and to stay involved.”