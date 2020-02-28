After 25 years of business, C&C Machining shows no sign of slowing down.
What started as a modest, part-time business out of a barn quickly grew into a well-respected and highly demanded enterprise. Twenty-five years later, the company continues to flourish with a total of 151 employees, a global reach and expansion efforts.
In 1994, Gaylon Cowan began operating his own machine shop out of his father’s barn while teaching in the Machine Technology Program at Indian Hills Community College. He says he always knew he wanted to operate his own business, but he never anticipated growth on such a large scale.
“I wanted to teach at the college, and then I thought I’d start a shop part-time and just run it part-time,” Cowan says. “But as we got going, we kept getting bigger and bigger and got up to eight full-time employees. I was still teaching at the college and running the shop on the side, but at that point, it was definitely time to leave and run the shop full-time.”
The family-owned business was officially incorporated in July 1995, and Gaylon Cowan began a partnership with his brother, Geoff Cowan, as the shop’s demands continued to grow. Large machining capabilities separated the business from most of its competition, according to Gaylon Cowan.
“We were set up where we could manufacture parts that were several thousand pounds, and that definitely helped us,” says Gaylon Cowan. “If we could manufacture a part for a customer that no one else could do, they were likely to give us the parts that everyone else could do too.”
By 2001, the company had 53 employees. However, that same year, the stock market crashed, affecting the manufacturing industry on a national level.
“We learned a lot,” says Cowan. “It was probably the biggest learning experience that we’d ever had. We had people tell us it was the best thing that could’ve happened to our company, but it was really hard to see at that time that it was going to be a good thing for us when it looked like we were going broke. It helped us survive other years when things were down. We were actually growing instead of going the opposite direction.”
The industry faced another stock market crash in 2008, but C&C Machining kept its head above water. Both instances inspired Gaylon Cowan to rebuild, restructure and develop a new business model.
“Our model is that we want to do work with about 10 large customers and treat them with great respect instead of trying to do business with 100 smaller customers,” says Cowan. “We’ve followed that model since then and have been able to grow work inside those customers because they know we’ll do anything for them.”
Strong customer relationships have allowed the company to evolve from a shop that only produced machine parts into a “one-stop-shop,” with welding work, laser cutting, zinc plating, painting and full assembly services, among others.
“What customers were wanting changed from the early 90s to the 2000s, and you had to go along with the trend or risk getting smaller,” says Cowan.
In 2016, the Cowan’s purchased the former Aljon building in Ottumwa, the company’s first customer. C&C Manufacturing primarily produces car pressers, landfill compactors and industrial snow removers for airports. Of their 151 employees, 45 are located at C&C Manufacturing.
Now, C&C Machining has one of the best Welding Fabrication shops in the industry. Additionally, C&C Manufacturing is at the top of the market for 580 car lagers and landfill compactors. C&C Manufacturing is also considered the “Cadillac” of industrial snow removers, says Gaylon Cowan.
“We never try to say no to the customer and always try to provide what the customer wants,” Gaylon Cowan says. “We’re willing to adapt to make it happen. The size that we are now allows us to do a lot of different things.”
According to Gaylon Cowan, 8-10 percent of the company’s machining parts are shipped nationally, even though the majority of their customers are located in or near the state. Quality products and customer service have opened the window for international shipments as well.
“We have either repeat customers or we have customers recommend us to someone else, so customer satisfaction has been 100 percent [and is] what has built our business,” says Gaylon Cowan. “We’re not always right, but we try. As long as you keep trying to do the right thing, usually good things happen.”
Expansion efforts are underway at C&C Machining with an additional 65,000 square-foot facility. The new facility will function as a shipping/receiving area to free up space on the assembly floor.
“It will free up about 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space where we can do more assemblies, paintwork, things like that,” says Gaylon Cowan. “We’re hoping it will create better flow, reduce cost to our customers and more work.”
Although the company continues to expand and the manufacturing industry remains strong, Gaylon Cowan says their biggest challenge is workforce retention.
“We have a great foundation of employees, but hiring new employees with the jobs that are available is extremely tough,” says Gaylon Cowan. “The bottom 10 percent is a constant turnover cycle … but this is the same for every business in Centerville and in southern Iowa. If we could hire 20-30 employees, we could have them all busy, and we would be getting more work, but it just doesn’t happen that way.”
In an effort to attract more employees, the company is currently working with Centerville High School and IHCC to develop an internship program for students. The company is also a significant supporter of CHS’s welding program and has a solid relationship with IHCC.
“Right now, we would have even more growth if we could hire more employees,” says Gaylon Cowan. “Right now, the business is strong … and I definitely think we’ll have more growth in the future.