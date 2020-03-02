What might have been an afterthought program turned to the forefront this winter when the Centerville dance team went to the state tournament and brought home a state championship.
How did Centerville go from no dance program, to the cadets, to the Centerville dance team, to state champs in three years? It starts with their head coach, Elizabeth Sells.
“Dance came into my life when I was five,” Sells recalled. “A new dance studio opened in town so my parents enrolled me in that and then I just grew up in that studio and I still teach at that studio now. I became a competitive dancer when I was in fourth grade and have been since then. It is my life, my life is surrounded by it all the time.”
That studio is Dance X-Pressions (DXP). A local studio owned by sisters Tara Schooley and Brittany Cosgrove that has seen its dancers place in competitions around the country since it opened in 2002.
Sells has had success as student at DXP and began to learn about the amount of work it took to be good at her trade.
“When I hit high school that is when I would be at the studio until 8 or 9 o’clock at night and then go home and do homework,” Sells remembered. “Weekends were filled with dance competitions, so it never stops. It’s an all-year season, you have your competitions in January, recital in April to May, nationals in June, tryouts for next year in July, training in August and then the new season starts in September, so it really is all year long.”
It didn’t take long before Schooley and Cosgrove took a liking to Sells. She, like many others, travel the country and began racking up the awards at competitions, but when did Sells consider becoming a dance teacher?
“It wasn’t even afterwards,” said Sells. “I don’t even know when the first time I said I wanted to be a dance teacher, but I’ve just known forever that I want to be a dance teacher. I was lucky enough that the dance teachers I grew up with nurtured that. I started helping when I was in seventh grade and then slowly progressed to where I was in high school and I was teaching a couple of classes. By the time I graduated I was full time there.”
Sells didn’t have the chance to be a part of a high school dance team when she was growing up, because Centerville didn’t have one. But in 2017, Centerville started up a cadets team and later asked Sells to take over as the head coach.
The Cadets were not quite the same as dance. Sells describe cadets as a kick line with a tighter style compared to dance. One year of cadets was all it took for Sells to convince the school to change to a dance program, which she thought fit her and her team’s strengths better.
“When they asked me if I’d be interested in being the coach, I kind of wanted to steer it off in a direction that I would do well and give my best to the kids,” Sells said.
“The cadets was great but I’m great at dance. Dance is my life; it was what I know best, so I wanted to give other kids the opportunity to dance and do it through school. I’m looking forward to continue to progress the program, keep getting more kids involved and love the dance the way I did growing up.”
Another draw for Sells was the variety of options that dance allowed compared to cadets. With dance you have more options in terms of costuming as well as styles such as hip hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet, tap and tumbling.
Centerville’s first year they competed in hip hop but have competed in contemporary and jazz the past two years. Sells decides the style that they compete in depending on what her squad looks like that year.
“It always depends on what kind of people we have on the team. We had really high technique-based kids this year, so we did jazz and contemporary. Whereas hip hop has technique but it’s easier to pick up. It just depends on what our team is next year,” said Sells.
While some programs will go to outside help for choreography and costuming, Sells takes pride in keeping it in-house. Sells and her assistant come up with all the choreography for the routines although she admits she’ll be influenced by others.
“I am inspired from other teams and other choreographers in the industry,” Sells said. “Instagram is great for that and they’re always a big inspiration. My assistant and I both really enjoy choreography and have been lucky to be successful with it. We’ve been hired out by other studios and we enjoy doing it a lot.”
Creating a routine is a delicate process for Sells. It usually starts with finding a song she likes and working it around that in blocks. She may see a dance section here or a trick or stunt there and start the creative process.
Practice starts at 6:15 a.m. in the morning before the sun is out at the DXP studio. After 15 minutes of stretching it’s time to get to work as the team is limited to just two practices for a total of two hours and a half hours per week.
Sells will usually take one practice to learn the first 45 seconds of the minute and a half routine and the second practice to learn the second 45 seconds. The remaining practices are used to clean up technique and timing to make visually pleasing.
The other part of making it visually pleasing are the costumes, which is another process on its own.
“For our sideline routines we just have our basic uniform that’s just a jersey with our logo on it and then some leggings and some performance tennis shoes,” Sells said. “For our costuming for state, Brittany and I picked out some cheapish costume that we can make work. We are really good at looking at something and being like if we can add this and that it’ll look really good. We pride ourself in that, we love doing that. For our jazz routine we got a basic black costume and we sewed appliqués on, so it just changes the whole costume. Then you get to add the bling. We had a couple of moms volunteer rhinestone so they rhinestone the appliqués and it looks like a totally different costume by the time you’re done with it.”
With the routines all down and the costumes complete, Centerville was ready for state.
It was Centerville’s third year of going to the state competitions. They had enjoyed success, placing both prior years, but never taking away a state title.
It started with another early December morning at the studio. The girls arrived at 6:30 a.m. to start getting their hair and makeup ready. Three hours later the girls hopped in the Chevrolet Suburbans and took the trip to Des Moines.
After arriving at Wells Fargo Arena, Centerville checked in then went to the dressing room and got their costumes on and started warming up for their jazz routine.
“It’s go time and we’ve got to focus. So, we went down and rehearsed, warmed up and did all of our tricks. Then we did the routine and I thought it was great,” Sells said.
After their routine they were able to enjoy a concession stand lunch before getting ready for their contemporary routine at Hy-Vee Hall.
Another two and half hours of getting ready, plus a little bit of a wait because the competition was running behind, and the girls were ready to take the stage again for their second routine.
“It’s always funny how it works out, I felt less ready for contemporary than I did for jazz,” Sells laughed. “They went out and I was nervous to see how it would go. I’d never seen them perform like that; they did great. It helps that we had a lot of parents and supporters there, so the crowd was loud and then it was silent at the end. When it’s silent at the end and nobody starts clapping, then you know it meant something to people and they enjoyed it. I was super pumped because I didn’t know they could perform that dance like that and it was awesome.”
From there the results were out of their hands. All they could do is wait and see. Sells took the team to Spaghetti Works for dinner as a team — something that her and the team enjoyed helping take the anxiety away.
After dinner it was back to Wells Fargo Arena for the awards. For the awards, Sells recalls the seats being completing filled on one side while the floor was packed with dancers.
It finally got to Centerville’s category and they were happy to hear they took third place in jazz despite being classified with the larger schools.
Contemporary would come around and they would hear another school that they thought might beat them take third. For a short moment, there were worries that they might not even placed.
Then they heard their names called and became state champions from Centerville in just the team’s third year.
“We had always hoped but I thought it was going to take a few more years but we’ve got a great team,” said Sells. “We won the state championship and the girls are on cloud nine, they have worked really hard for that and we were just so happy. All the bumps we had in the road that we had gone through that season, it was worth it.”
The celebration was on from there and the girls felt amazing support from the Centerville community.
“It felt like we had the support of the entire world with us which was great,” Sells said. “We’re dance, we’re not basketball or football but we had a lot of support and people were noticing us more than they would have. Dance isn’t everybody’s cup of tea and that’s fine, but we just felt everybody was on our side.
“The girls were joking around that they wanted the firetrucks and the escort, and I was like, ‘It’s going to be 1 a.m. when we get home, nobody is going to be awake.’ It was a great day and a great experience for the girls.”
The Centerville dance team has wrapped up their season and are now entering a brief offseason before tryouts in April. The next season will officially begin in August.
Sells had 11 girls for contemporary and nine for jazz, along with 16 girls for the football sideline squad. She will lose five seniors but hopes she will eventually reach her goal of having 19 out.
Sells tries not to set the bar too high or too low knowing it fluctuates every year and kids want to do other sports as well.
Big things could still be on the horizon for the Centerville dance team as they hope to follow suit with bowling and swimming in being promoted from club status to sanctioned in the future.
Sells will enter her fourth year as a defending state champion, but even with her experience increasing year by year, she is still learning every step of the way.
“I think it will always be a learning process,” Sells said. “I’ll learn things and be like ‘oh wow I made that mistake’ but what I’ve learned from the studio is I’ve seen Tara and Brittany grow as studio directors and I’ve learned lots of things through them and I’m learning things as I go. But I’ve learned, watching them through DXP, it’s always a learning process.”
“Just when you think you’ve got something cracked, there is always something that is going to be a better option. I’m just going to stick with that mindset forever and never think I’ve finally done it because there will always be a better way as the world progresses, you have to progress, too. It’s never going to be perfect, but you just have to try and put your best foot forward and just keep pushing along.”