PELLA — On Tuesday, Vermeer Corporation announced it has been informed of a team member who has tested positive for COVID-19 in its Pella facility.
The release says the team member has not been on campus since the week of March 9. The company is currently working with health officials and is responding as recommended by the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, federal, state and local government.
So far, COVID-19 protocols taken by the company include working from home for those whose roles allow, self-isolation following travel and daily wellness screenings.
“As a result of these protocols, no Vermeer team members have been in direct, physical contact with this team member since the week of March 9, nor has this team member been in areas requiring additional, deep cleaning onsite,” says the release. “Vermeer will continue all COVID-19 processes to protect our team members, such as practicing social distancing, continuing our enhanced cleaning regimen, daily wellness screenings onsite, limiting travel, restricting visitors and more.
Additionally, the company will begin requiring temperature checks upon entry to Vermeer facilities. Masks will also be available for team members to wear during working hours.
The release says the company will not externally communicate if future team members test positive for COVID-19.
“Out of respect for our team members, and to keep health information confidential, we will not communicate externally if a Vermeer team member has tested positive for COVID-19 moving forward,” says the release. “Team members will be informed so they can take appropriate action, however speculating or spreading rumors about who it maybe is in direct conflict of our caring culture.”
The same day, an additional positive COVID-19 case was confirmed during a press conference by Marion County Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Raymie and Marion County Public Health Director Kim Dorn. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Marion County to two.
On April 3, the company announced it would schedule intermittent, week-long shutdowns across individual U.S. facilities in response to a "softening" in equipment and customer serve markets due to COVID-19.
A Vermeer spokesperson did not respond to a question regarding whether any employees will be laid off during this time, or the number of employees that would be affected.