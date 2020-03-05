The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa, Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress are hosting a legislative forum from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center.
Reps. Holly Brink and Mary Gaskill and Sens. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ken Rozenboom have been invited to participate.
Each will be able to offer a two-minute opening and closing statement and have 90 seconds to respond to questions.
Those with questions are asked to arrive early and write down their questions. Each person will be offered a number, and during the forum matching numbers will randomly be selected. The person with the matching number will then ask their question.
The forum is free to attend, and light refreshments will be available.