Farmers’ land-management practices will play a role as Iowans adapt to, and seek to mitigate, climate change, according to Matt Russell.
“We need to shift more of the conservation (practices) to resiliency to climate change, as well as mitigation,” said Russell. “We can help draw down greenhouse gasses. There’s a value proposition to that – we just have to capture that value.”
Conservation is a priority in Russell’s management of his 110-acre Marion County farm, a practice he expects to grow with the effects of climate change. He’s working for wider acceptance and awareness of climate-sensitive practices as executive director of Iowa Interfaith Power & Light (Iowa IPL), a Des Moines nonprofit started in 2006.
“We’re empowering Iowans of faith to take action on the issue of climate change,” Russell said.
That should include programs similar to the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), but with a more climate-oriented focus.
“They have a little benefit for climate change,” Russell said of CRP practices. “But it isn’t the target of that. It’s kind of piecemeal.”
Encouraging landowners to plant trees to draw carbon from the atmosphere would be an effective step, Russell said.
“We have to incentivize the economics” of such practices, he said. “There has to be some value there (farmers) can capture in their revenue steam, and we have to incorporate conservation with production. How do we do conservation on our working land?”
After 12 years at Drake University’s Agricultural Law Center, Russell joined Iowa IPL in April 2018 as the group expanded its efforts to enlist farmers. The fifth-generation farmers was the focus of segment last fall on NBC’s Today show.
“The work we’re doing with farmers is really bringing them into conversations with each other on climate change,” he said. “Giving them the opportunity to lead.”
Russell hopes to move those conservations toward incentives for rural landowners to transition to clean energy and carbon capture.
“If we can get farmers leading from their values as stewards and caretakers of the land and people of faith, that’s a really powerful thing,” he said. “Farmers have a big voice in terms of policy. We have a big voice in Iowa on how land is used.”