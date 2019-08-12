CRAWFORDSVILLE — Farmers, farmer advisers, and the general public are invited to attend the fall field day at the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville on Sept. 5.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary meal and registration. The tour starts at 6 p.m. and will feature four topics.
The first is a season review of the farm, provided by Myron Rees and Cody Schneider, farm superintendents.
The next stop will focus on edge-of-field water quality practices and will be presented by Matt Helmers, professor and extension agricultural engineer in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State, and Elizabeth Juchems, conservation outreach specialist with Iowa Learning Farms.
Ryan Drollette and Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialists, will discuss the market facilitation program and provide a crop market outlook for the third tour stop.
The day will conclude with a discussion on current crop conditions, and an outlook on harvest and storage management. This discussion will be led by ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Virgil Schmitt, Josh Michel, and Rebecca Vittetoe, and extension ag engineer Kristina Tebockhorst.
Attendees can discuss concerns and ask questions with each of the speakers. Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credits will be available (0.5 S.W.M., and 1.0 C.M.).
This field day is free and open to the public with no pre-registration required. The meal is sponsored by the research farm association; Louisa, Washington, Henry, Jefferson and Des Moines County Farm Bureaus; and Hills Bank and Trust Co.
To reach the farm, follow U.S. Highway 218 one and three quarters miles south of Crawfordsville, then two miles east on county road G-62, then three-quarters of a mile north. Signs will be posted.
For more information, contact Rebecca Vittetoe at 319-653-4811 or rka8@iastate.edu.