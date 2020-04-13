The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to allow parents to give their children the required written test for a instructional driver’s permit using an online system at home.
The program, which includes guardians and legal custodians, is an expansion of “Skip the Trip,” which last year began allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s knowledge test at approved educational site.
DOT has limited in-person services at drivers’ service centers through at least the end of April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Once the application is approved, the DOT will send the parent and student email instructions on how to administer and take the test. The student will get results via email.
The parent and student will have to contact a DOT service center or county treasurer to get the permit. In-person appointments are being made beginning in May, but you can also make an online appointment.
“Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together. This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes,” Melissa Spiegel, motor vehicle division director, said in a statement.
Practice tests are available online.
The DOT has more information on Skip the Trip online, too.