DES MOINES — The number of new COVID-19 cases fell on Monday, but the 257 new positive tests were still the second-highest total the state has yet seen.
The figure included two new positive tests in Jefferson County. Iowa’s total number of cases now stands at 3,159.
Seventy-nine Iowans have died, including the first death recorded from the virus from Mahaska County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said 48 percent of Iowa fatalities have involved residents of long-term care facilities.
“Over the weekend we had two additional outbreaks of COVID-19 that were confirmed, one at the Bishop Drum Retirement Center, which is a long-term care facility in Polk County, bringing the total number of our long term outbreaks to 10,” Reynolds said.
The spikes in recent days are largely tied to outbreaks at meat processing facilities in Iowa. The state has sent a large number of tests to those locations to develop a picture of how many people are infected.
“We will continue to see clusters of positive cases at these types of facilities because COVID-19 spreads quickly and easily among people in close proximity. And, once the virus is introduced into this type of environment it’s very difficult to contain,” said Reynolds.
Both Iowa and local officials revised the number of cases in Wapello County downward, putting the figure at six. It is the second time officials have raised Wapello County’s number to seven, only to lower it again a couple days later.
There is some good news locally. Wapello County officials said Monday that four of the known COVID patients within the county have recovered. Wapello County has yet to record any fatalities from the pandemic.