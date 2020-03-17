Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared a state of public health disaster emergency, which will be in effect at noon today until March 31.
The emergency will require restaurants cease inside dining, instead moving restaurants to only serving drive-through, carry-out and delivery customers.
The governor is also ordering closures of fitnesses centers, casinos, theaters, senior citizen centers, and adult daycare facilities. Social or community gatherings of more than 10 people will also be prohibited
Reynolds makes the declaration as cases involving community spread continue to rise in Iowa and across the country. The closures will take effect at noon Tuesday.
"These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster," Reynolds said in a statement. "I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19."
The announcement was made online Tuesday morning by Reynolds after she signed an emergency proclamation giving her the authority.