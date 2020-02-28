Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Friday that his organization will continue to discuss ways to minimize problems during the presidential nominating process.
The Michigan Advance asked Perez if caucuses should be done away with after myriad problems in Iowa.
“We’re going to be talking about it,” Perez said after his appearance before about 50 Democrats in Northwest Detroit. “We’re going to be talking about reforms. We’ve already moved from 14 caucus states to seven caucus states in this cycle and we’re going to continue the conversation.”
Party members across the nation have expressed deep concern about the Iowa caucus after a software glitch and a multi-layered vote counting process resulted in final tallies resulted in long delays.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, earlier this month questioned the caucus process. “I do think that the system is ripe for change,” Whitmer said on Feb. 7.
Perez said during the Detroit visit that he doesn’t have process concerns with the upcoming Michigan primary, which will be held on March 10. “We’re going to have a great primary here,” he said.