The casino industry is calling for the number of Division of Criminal Investigation agents assigned to casinos to be cut from about 60 agents to 10 and for more enforcement duties to shift to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
But state public safety officials say the move is premature and could harm the integrity of the state’s gaming industry.
A subcommittee in the Iowa House advanced House Study Bill 552, which would limit to no more than 10 the total number of DCI agents assigned to casino enforcement, down from about 60 agents. It would remove DCI responsibility for recording gaming activity. Background checks on employees would be performed by DCI – and the costs billed to casinos – only if the Racing and Gaming Commission requires that the DCI perform the review.
Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association, said the bill aims to eliminate duplication between DCI and the gaming commission. “That is the utmost importance to us and our regulators at the Racing and Gaming Commission that we never compromise integrity,” he said.
He said casinos made the case in 2014 that 98 percent of law enforcement activity was being handled by casino security staff and local law enforcement. The number of DCI agents per property was cut in half at that time with no loss of integrity, he said.
He said the DCI should conduct background checks for senior-level management – but not necessarily for restaurant and hotel workers who don’t have casino duties. Those checks can be done by a third-party vendor, he said.
And while the DCI should investigate fraud, money-laundering and other issues, the casinos are responsible for reporting most of those incidents to the gaming commission and DCI, he said.
Cost was part of the argument – Ehrecke said the DCI’s enforcement costs $11.2 million, while the Racing and Gaming Commission performs significant enforcement functions on its $5.7 million budget. The commission is monitoring the bill but hasn’t taken a position.
Law enforcement officials called on lawmakers to hold off until a report on the DCI’s gaming regulation activities is completed in July.
Chandlor Collins, representing the Department of Public Safety, said he could not say whether the previous reduction in DCI staff led to a loss of integrity but he cautioned against “continuing to chip away” at the role of the agency in enforcement. “Once we go too far, we may not be able to – it will be very hard to get it back.”
Lawmakers on the panel, chaired by Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson, said they wanted to continue the discussion. The bill moves next to the House State Government Committee for more debate.