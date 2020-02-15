Attorneys for Jason Carter say the judge that presided over the civil trial that found him liable for his mother’s death is biased and should recuse herself from an upcoming hearing to set aside that verdict.
The motion filed Friday afternoon comes less than two weeks before a motion by Jason Carter was set to be heard in attempts to overturn the 2017 verdict from a Marion County jury. That jury ruled that Jason Carter was civilly liable for killing his mother Shirley Carter in 2015.
The verdict ultimately led prosecutors to charge Jason Carter with first-degree murder days later, though a jury in Council Bluffs acquitted him of the charge in March 2019.
Jason Carter’s father and Shirley Carter’s husband Bill Carter originally brought the civil lawsuit against him for wrongful death after Bill Carter grew frustrated authorities had not yet charged anyone in the killing.
In their Friday motion, filed shortly after 3 p.m., attorneys for Jason Carter asked Judge Martha Mertz to recuse herself from ruling on their motion to vacate the civil verdict. The hearing is set for Feb. 24.
In their motion, they say an attorney has said in a statement that she had a conversation with Mertz in the Jasper County courthouse following the criminal acquittal of Jason Carter.
The attorney Deborah Johnson said in a written statement that Mertz told Johnson that ”Jason Carter was guilty as sin.”
Another statement including in their motion, from an individual named Scott Pace, said that he witnessed Mertz talking with Marion County Attorney Ed Bull and attorneys for Bill Carter alone, not in the presence of Jason Carter's attorneys, in the law library attached to the Marion County courtroom during the civil trial that Mertz presided over.
In finding Jason Carter civilly responsible for the death of Shirley Carter, the Marion County jury ordered that Jason Carter pay $10 million to the Shirley Carter estate.
Lawyers for Jason Carter are arguing they have found new evidence during the discovery process in the criminal trial that is exculpatory but that wasn’t heard during the civil trial. In criminal trials, prosecutors are required to hand over evidence to defendants, including evidence that is exculpatory. Attorneys for Jason Carter argued that this evidence wasn’t provided to them during the civil trial and thus couldn’t be used in Jason Carter’s defense.
In December 2019, Jason Carter filed a federal lawsuit against Marion County, Bill Carter, Marion County Deputy Sheriff Reed Kious, and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation agent Mark Ludwick. The lawsuit alleges the investigation into his mother’s death by law enforcement was “egregiously incomplete,” and that authorities improperly used the civil trial in order to obtain evidence to later charge Jason Carter criminally.