The energy companies that serve most residents of Appanoose County will suspend disconnections for non-payment and waive late fees during the coronavirus crisis.
Alliant Energy called the practice a temporary suspension, and doesn’t list how long the company will keep power on for customers who do not pay. For Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative, they’ll keep the lights on despite non-payment through May 1.
“However, we do encourage our members to make every attempt to stay current on their monthly bill as to not incur a large amount due when this pandemic subsides,” Becky Teno, interim general manager at Chariton Valley Electric Cooperative, said in a message to customers. “To our members who may be financially impacted by the pandemic and need to make special arrangements, we are here to help.”
Alliant Energy is also offering to set up payment plans based on a customer’s ability to pay.
“In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, worrying about continued access to utility service should not be anyone’s top concern,” Alliant Energy stated in a press release.
Alliant Energy has also donated $100,000 to help non-profits with rising community needs.