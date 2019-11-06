Grades from Centerville High School students taking college-level classes from Indian Hills Community College were recently received.
School officials have added the the following names to the Centerville High School first quarter honor roll: Recemae Bennett, Kathryn Carlyle, Emily Clark, Zoie Cochran, Colton Cowan, Lee Genobana, Riley Hawk, Cami Hites, Maranda Houch, Madison Hukriede, Ethan Kellow, Claire Mathews, Matthew McDonald, Aubreyonna McGill, Ethan Messamaker, Owen Pasa, Jazzmine Rulo, Ashley Tieden, Brynn Wells, Brendon Wilson and John Wright.
The rest of the CHS first quarter honor roll was published in the Thursday, Oct. 31, edition of the Daily Iowegian.