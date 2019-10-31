Mike O'Connor

Age: 76
Hometown: Centerville
Current job: Mayor of Centerville
Why are you running? After my retirement from Iowa Trust, I looked at a public service job as something I would like to try, and my first term as mayor has been satisfying and rewarding. For that reason, I would like to continue this line of work if the citizens of Centerville believe I am worthy of the position.
What is your work/community background? I was employed at Iowa Trust and Savings Bank both full time and then semi-retired for over 29 years. I also have been a broadcaster for over 54 years. I have served on many boards and in some cases, served and continue to serve as board chairman and president.
What is the main issue facing the city currently? I believe the number one issue is the need for a new law center. The city and county cannot continue to pour tax money into a facility that has outlived its usefulness.