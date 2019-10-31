Mike Moore
Age: 43
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Assistant police chief at Centerville Police Department
Why are you running? I am running for school board because I have always had a passion for giving back to my community. I feel that throughout the years that my children have been involved with the Centerville school system, I have learned a great deal of what is needed in our system. I feel that I have a good understanding of the entire system and can add valuable insight into what the community, students and staff feel is important.
What is your work/community background? I was born raised in Centerville, graduating in 1994. After coming back to Centerville after college, I began working in the management program with Fareway Stores, traveling to different communities in Iowa. My wife, Michelle, and I decided to move back upon starting a family. I worked for Centerville Municipal Waterworks for three years. I was hired as a full-time officer in 2005 and have remained with the Centerville Police Department since, currently serving as the assistant chief of police. I have a Bachelors of Science degree in criminal justice and criminology and a Master’s degree in criminal justice.
What is the main issue facing your city currently? I feel the main issues facing our school system are facility upkeep and safety, class offerings at various grade levels and proper resources for our staff. Indian Hills Community College is a great resource for our high school students and I would like to see more students taking advantage of the various classes. I feel we should look at more class offerings at the middle school and high school levels. Some of our facilities our in dire need of updates in regards to safety and efficiency. We need to provide our children the best opportunities that we can provide.