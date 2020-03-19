Dear Editor,
It's inevitable: Covid-19 Coronavirus is coming to Centerville. It's almost past time for our local government to take proactive action! We need supplies, hospital spaces, and a plan.
A hospital in Georgia has used five month's of supplies in six days. The Governor of New York has asked for the Army to help build hospitals.
This virus grows exponentially. For example, let's say there's a lily pad on a pond that doubles in size everyday. On day 30, it has covered the entire pond. On what day did it cover half the pond? Day 29.
In fact, on day 15 it covers around .0031%, and only over 1% on day 24.
Viral growth like this follows an exponential curve. Everything seems fine, and then it isn't.
I suspect MercyOne Hospital may take in cases from outside the area first; hopefully it won't be full when locals need spots. Our doctors and nurses may be overwhelmed; we may need to recruit anyone with any medical training to help — EMTs, college students, maybe even veterinarians. We may need to improvise equipment and supplies. This crisis is unprecedented in our lifetime.
We probably can't make a hospital in time. But maybe empty buildings could be commandeered? Any thoughts? Maybe the empty hotel on Highway 5? 1015 N 18th Street where the library was temporarily?
We need some brainstorming ideas, and we need them quick. Call an emergency council or phone conference as soon as possible. Please help, your citizen's lives are at stake.
Sabrina Wilson, Centerville