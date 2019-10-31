Kevin Wiskus
Age: 55
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Owner of Your Square Deal Furniture and Appliances
Why are you running? I am running for the school board because I believe Centerville has an excellent school system with great teachers and support staff. Having put five children through Centerville Schools with a collective total of 58 academic years, I want to give back to the School District and community. I believe I have a wide perspective that I can bring to the job and approach the duties of a board member with the perspective of a parent, and a taxpayer in both the city and the county.
What is your work/community background? I have a wide range of work experience including: 14 years of military service, 15 years of executive corporate management and consulting; and a nine years as a small business owner. Additionally I am member to various community organizations including AEDC, Chamber of Commerce and Main Street. In the past I have volunteered time to several organizations and causes including serving on advisory committees to the school district for curriculum and assessing the future needs of school infrastructure.
What is the main issue facing your city currently? Extremely difficult to address in 100 words. Three areas of interest that I would like to focus on: First is the financial health of the school district. The overall financial condition of the district is healthy and I want to work on how to invest in technology and infrastructure within the current tax rate. Second, I feel we are falling behind in the use of and instruction in technology to prepare our students for a changing world. Finally, not every student will go to college. We need innovative curriculum to prepare non-college bound students for success in high demand/paying trades.