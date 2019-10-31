Jay Dillard
Age: 42
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Lee Container, Administrative Coordinator
Why are you running? It is with great pride that I consider Centerville my home. I want to see Centerville prosper today and into the future. I have served for several years on the City Council. It has been extremely rewarding to serve on the city council. I am honored to work with dedicated public servants that go above and beyond in service of Centerville. I would like to continue that service to the community with another term on the Centerville City Council. I believe that I bring to the council: good questions, an open-minded fresh perspective, work ethic, and ability to speak my mind.
What is your work/community background? I have worked at Lee Container as the Administrative Coordinator for five years. Prior to that I ran the Hydra Pools production facility at the old Knight Rifle building. I have worked in the community with several organizations and events: Appanoose Economic Development Corporation, Mainstreet, Operation Santa, Common Ground Pastoral Association, Annual Planes/Trains/and Automobiles Event, AGL Youth Hunt, and the Iowa Governor’s Hunt.
What is the main issue facing the city?
Responsibility of the elected official is to guardian the taxes the citizens entrust us with. The city is continually asked to provide increase services at the same time raising the quality of those services. The cost to accomplish this request does come with an annual increase. This challenge of doing more with less is a monumental undertaking. Centerville’s government works diligently to streamline, increase productivity, and strategically plan. Public safety requires considerable financial support. It is not something that can be compromised to save money. The health and safety of our citizens must continue to take top priority.