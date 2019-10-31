Jan Spurgeon
Age: 71
Hometown: Centerville
Job status: Ward 1 Councilwoman and volunteer
Why are you running? It takes a lot of time and effort to learn how local government works. Because I have served the City of Centerville from 1998 to 2004 as Ward 1 Councilwoman and from 2013-2016 as Mayor and am currently serving Ward 1 City Council since 2016 to the present, I have the skills, experience and expertise to understand and communicate financials, resolutions and ordinances affecting our current residents and the next generations as well.
What is your work/community background? For the most part, I was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom until my late husband Larry and I started our own business after he retired from Alliant in 1997. I have been an industrious and energetic volunteer for nearly all my years in Centerville including countless City Council meetings throughout the years that I have served the City.
What is the main issue facing the city? What I hear most from visitors and residents is the number of derelict houses across the community. My goal is to create a program to rehabilitate houses, build affordable houses, clean up blighted areas. A clean and neat community is a safe community and a healthy community. A safe, healthy, clean and neat community will increase property values and bring new business and residents to our community. It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Centerville over these several decades, and I will continue to work hard to make Centerville a model community. I thank you for your support.