Iowa communities are experiencing a shortage of affordable rural housing and a lack of skilled workers.
The Iowa Council of Government Association (ICOG) has partnered with Iowa Department of Corrections and Iowa Prison Industries to develop a solution through a newly formed non-profit organization, “Homes for Iowa." This newly formed nonprofit’s mission is to provide low-cost, quality homes to Iowa families. This program will utilize minimum security inmates to construct homes to meet the demand of good quality homes for citizens and communities.
The inmates will acquire employable skills to obtain a job once integrated back into mainstream society. Governor Kim Reynolds shares, “In Iowa we believe in second chances, and believe in building futures, and we believe in dignity and worth and beauty and grace, and that’s what Homes for Iowa is all about. It is a commonsense solution that’s set to bring a new pool of talent to the workforce, close the housing gap in rural Iowa, and open doors for Iowans on the road to redemption.”
On June 20, 2019, Homes for Iowa held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Newton Correctional Facility. The facility has created space for an office and classroom. Selected inmates will receive education and training to construct the homes. Individuals may also work toward apprenticeships for jobs that are in high demand in Iowa. The skills developed under the supervision of Iowa Prison Industries will range from home framing and drywall to plumbing and electricity. When the program is fully operational, it hopes to complete up to 50 homes with a crew of 100 inmates per year.
Iowa Prison Industries built the first four homes last year, with a target of eighteen homes to be built in 2020, and 36 homes in 2021.
The affordable homes will be built on prison grounds and moved to their lots upon completion. The two bedroom/three bathroom structures will have everything in it except kitchen appliances and flooring. The estimated home cost should be about $125,000, including construction, delivery, sidewalks and the price of the lot. Dan Clark, director of Iowa Prison Industries, states that “for income-qualified Iowans, I think that it’s going to be a great way for the to enjoy the American dream." Homes for Iowa has decided that any family earning below $100,000 would be eligible to purchase a home.
Several local businesses and industries are looking to hire and/or expand in the area. Potential new employees will quickly discover several challenges to finding affordable and efficient homes. A significant challenge is the aging housing stock in Appanoose, Lucas, Monroe, & Wayne Counties. Approximately 34% of homes were constructed prior to 1940. Structures of this age require increased maintenance and upkeep in order to keep it efficient. This proves to be a struggle for this region where high poverty rates place these counties at the lowest incomes throughout all of Iowa. There have also been limited new homes built across the counties and people in small communities tend to hold on to their homes, both forces newly hired employees to commute from farther distances.
Iowa Council of Governments Association (ICOG) serves communities throughout the state and work with local jurisdictions to improve housing options. The counties of Appanoose, Lucas, Monroe and Wayne County are served by Chariton Valley Planning & Development Council of Governments. CVPD started accepting Homes for Iowa pre-applications on March 1, 2020. Anyone interested in more information can call 641-437-4359 or email nmoore@charitonvalleyplanning.com.