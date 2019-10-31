Tuesday’s election in Appanoose features a public measure for the continuation of the EMS income surtax, along side multiple school and city contested races.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday around the county. Voting should be done at the normal polling locations for a general election.
Tuesday is the first time schools and cities will be together on the ballots. Iowa legislators passed a bill combining the elections in 2017.
On the ballot is a five-year extension of the emergency medical services income surtax. The surtax takes 1% of the amount collected from income tax in the county and sends the proceeds to local emergency responders.
The surtax has been in place since 1994. Emergency medical services do not receive statewide funding in Iowa.
Funding will be split amongst all of the county’s first responder entities, based on calls served. Entities include Centerville Fire Rescue, Moulton Volunteer Ambulance Service, Moravia First Responders, Mystic First Responders, Unionville (Iowa) First Responders, and Southern Appanoose County First Responders.
The various first responder entities rely on the income surtax, grants and donations to cover their costs. The ambulance services by Centerville Fire and Rescue and Moulton Ambulance do receive some reimbursements from private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, but those only cover part of the costs of service, city officials say.
The area sees multiple contested elections.
For the Centerville City Council, the one at-large council seat is being sought by two candidates: Scott Buban and Darrin Hamilton.
Five candidates are running for the four spots open on the Centerville School Board, those being Kris Shondel, incumbent Brooke Johnson, incumbent Travis Yeomans, Kevin Wiskus and Mike Moore.
Voters in the small town of Moravia will have numerous decisions to make, with four of the six races on the ballot contested.
William Lewis and Roy Miller are running against each other for the open mayor’s office.
There are eight candidates for two council seats. Candidates include incumbents Donald Havard and Shawn Richardson running against Jonathen Mullins, Sheila Kirby, Terra Walker, Darcy Weilbrenner, Jayci Stewart and Ronald Deal.
Seeking the one district 4 seat on the Moravia School Board are Jerry Robison and Connie Brown. The district 5 seat is being sought after by incumbent John Baty and Jayci Stewart.
The Cincinnati City Council at-large election, which will decide two seats, has drawn Debra Tait to run against incumbents Bruce Clinkenbeard and Rick Long.
The Mystic City Council has five open positions, and six candidates asking for votes. On the ballot is John Warnick, Rebecca Bills, Tom Wendland, and James Hatfield, as well as incumbents Debbis Waits and Brian Brown.
There are three seats open on the Moulton-Udell School Board. Incumbents Mark Amos King, Randy Welch and Rex Harris are on the ballot, with Susan Fitzgerald also seeking voter’s support.
The Seymour School Board has three seats open, with six names on the ballot, including incumbents Justin Keller and Danny Furlin Jr., alongside Sarah Carter-Jones, Jamieson Trimble and Clint Housh.
The Daily Iowegian will post live election results for Appanoose County races after the polls close as the vote is counted at www.dailyiowegian.com.