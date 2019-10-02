A total of 53 people donated blood at a recent Centerville blood drive on Oct. 1.
Individuals donating included: Stanley Huston, Thelma Smothers, Paula Dalponte, Mona Berry, Tony Cossolotto, Patsy Dudenhoeffer, Haley Coffey, Margaret Coffey, John McKee, Charles Morris, Kelsey Stevens, Bryanna Cossolotto, Sharena Kaster, Howard Burkemper, Melanie Lawson, Sarah Gama, Richard Wakefield, Sue Golic, Shane Goldammer, Garry Goldammer, Robert Gray, Carlo Cossolotto, Denise Baldwin, Jim Burns, Carlotta Wilson, Bonnie Kauzlarich, Christina Fowler, Desmond Becker, David Walljasper, Francis Thom, Donna Todey, Erica Daniels, Cindy Jackson, Alexander Carroll, Dale Thomas, Debra Dell, Terresa Bloomquist, Gary Foster, David Havard, Rod Witt, Jeramy Collis, Larry Peek, Sarah Simmons, Kelli Baker, Teresa Van Roekel, Renee Foster, Grant Maxwell, Amy Kroeger, Sherry Doggett, April Maldonado, Sheila Selix, Joie Mason and Alyson Hoover.
Advertising the event were the Daily Iowegian, Community 1st Credit Union, KCOG Radio, Lange Funeral Home, Wells Manufacturing, the area Churches and the many businesses and community service organizations that allowed posters in their establishments.