There are two candidates on the ballot for one at-large seat on the Centerville Council. The winner will be elected to a four-year term.
Darrin Hamilton
Age: 46
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Plant operations manager at Davis County Hospital
Why are you running? I am running to keep the city headed in a positive direction. There has been some tough decision made in the last 12-18 months that I feel was the right move and I want to make sure we keep making them tough decisions for the betterment of the city.
What is your work/community background? I work at the Davis County Hospital as the Plant Operations manager. As far as community background I have been on the Centerville volunteer fire department for 26 years. I am currently on the investment committee with the city. I was very involved getting the new city swimming pool, as well as being on the park board from 2010-2018.
I also help with the Centerville High School sports doing the down marker box as part of the down markers for football and I also run the score board for home high school basketball and wrestling meets.
What is the main issue facing your city currently? The biggest issue I see is getting a new law center. We have outgrown the current facility and something is going to have to be done to house prisoners. The taxpayers are spending a lot of money running prisoners to other counties when we could be using that time, money and resources on other things.